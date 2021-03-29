Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 151,562 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,562 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 0.5% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Zoetis worth $64,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.94. The stock had a trading volume of 44,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

