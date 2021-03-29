Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 214,787 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2,323.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,787 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $68,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,886. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $357.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

