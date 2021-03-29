Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,795,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $521.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,181. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.39 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

