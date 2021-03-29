Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 126,119 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.18 on Monday, hitting $362.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,873. The company has a market capitalization of $360.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $227.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

