Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 179,907 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 179,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.69.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $174.00 and a one year high of $304.00. The stock has a market cap of $324.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

