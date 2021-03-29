Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 440,737 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 440,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,453,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lockheed Martin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $371.84. 73,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.75. The company has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

