Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 287,792 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Diamondback Energy worth $35,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.39.

FANG stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,982. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

