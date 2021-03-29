Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,774,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,547,160 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.4% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $163,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 718,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,668,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

