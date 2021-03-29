Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251,617 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $94,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 91,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $229,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 79,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $166.72. 317,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,190,129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.