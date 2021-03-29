Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 203,977 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203,977 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of The Allstate worth $45,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Allstate by 45.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in The Allstate by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $1,530,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.69. 45,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,221. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

