Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 29,725 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,725 shares during the period. The Trade Desk comprises about 0.9% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of The Trade Desk worth $101,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,009 shares of company stock worth $194,226,911 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD traded down $43.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $627.40. 38,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 212.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $784.48 and a 200-day moving average of $733.46.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

