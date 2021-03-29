Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 479,826 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 479,826 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $40,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.14. 57,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,240. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

