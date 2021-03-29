Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,888 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.67. 63,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.45. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $159.41 and a 52-week high of $281.88. The company has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

