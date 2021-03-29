Vortex Defi Achieves Market Cap of $869,555.68 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $869,555.68 and approximately $484,420.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00028234 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.