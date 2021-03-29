Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report sales of $230.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $225.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

VOYA opened at $63.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after buying an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Voya Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Voya Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after buying an additional 231,723 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

