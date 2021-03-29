Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. 1,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.