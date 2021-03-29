WABnetwork One Day Trading Volume Tops $128.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a market cap of $222,382.55 and approximately $128.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00624995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

