Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WKCMF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.