Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.44 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $20.44 million and $95,311.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00023766 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,362,449 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.