Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after buying an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $87.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

