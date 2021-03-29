Warburg Pincus LLC Buys Shares of 118,929,897 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,929,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,436,000. Sotera Health makes up approximately 55.9% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Warburg Pincus LLC owned 42.87% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last ninety days.

SHC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.17. 50,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,045. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

