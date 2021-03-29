Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,510 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,833,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $72.11. 100,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $73.29.

