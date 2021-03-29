Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $9,686,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.74. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.70 and a 1 year high of $189.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.