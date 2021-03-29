Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $43.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned about 3.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,146.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 115,910 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,000.

Shares of PXH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. 13,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,057. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

