Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $826,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.84 on Monday, hitting $268.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.