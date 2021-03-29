Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,479. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $173.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.