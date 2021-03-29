Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $77,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $212.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,741. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $231.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.