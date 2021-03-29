Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $205.92. The company had a trading volume of 218,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,671. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $121.77 and a 12-month high of $209.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

