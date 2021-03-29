Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 3,974 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.