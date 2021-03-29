Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 190,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,575. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average of $133.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.