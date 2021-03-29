Washington Harbour Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 252,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,000. Maxar Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.41% of Maxar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 187,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,829. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

