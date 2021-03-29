Washington Harbour Partners LP Acquires New Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Lattice Semiconductor comprises about 0.9% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,416. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.97, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

