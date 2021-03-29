Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,000. Dropbox accounts for 3.4% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.20% of Dropbox as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dropbox by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 1,285,984 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,753,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 128.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 959,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 188,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,956. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 139.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,708 shares of company stock valued at $971,895. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

