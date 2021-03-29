Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,000. Inseego accounts for approximately 2.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 1.01% of Inseego at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after buying an additional 366,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 160,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,931. The firm has a market cap of $959.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

