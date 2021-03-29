Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys Shares of 328,000 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,000. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 1.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.27% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 139,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 700.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

