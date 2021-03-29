Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $13.50 Million in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,000. Nebula Caravel Acquisition comprises about 2.5% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $13,500,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $11,669,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,800,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,160,000.

NEBCU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,145. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

