Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $2.76 Million in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 1.46% of SharpSpring as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in SharpSpring by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHSP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.53. 1,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.09 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHSP. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

