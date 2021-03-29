Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $3.11 Million in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 230,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.74% of Thryv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $613,712.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 675,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,475,299. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of THRY stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $24.00. 852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,953. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

