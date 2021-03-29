Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $3.61 Million in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.14. 8,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

