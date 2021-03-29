Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $3.85 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for 0.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

MTSI stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,938. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

