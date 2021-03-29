Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $7.03 Million in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,000. ManTech International comprises about 1.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.20% of ManTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ManTech International by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,314. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

