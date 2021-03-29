Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $8.54 Million in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,000. Falcon Capital Acquisition accounts for 1.6% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCACU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $13,005,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $206,000.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

FCACU traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 1,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.