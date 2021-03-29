Washington Harbour Partners LP Makes New $11.21 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,206,000. Upstart makes up approximately 2.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.38% of Upstart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000.

NASDAQ UPST traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,126. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $165.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.94.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

