Washington Harbour Partners LP Makes New $11.21 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,206,000. Upstart makes up approximately 2.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.38% of Upstart at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000.
NASDAQ UPST traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,126. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $165.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.94.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
