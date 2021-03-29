Washington Harbour Partners LP Makes New Investment in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,000. Apex Technology Acquisition makes up about 1.5% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 1.26% of Apex Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $21,492,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,568,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 540,336 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,861,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APXT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,742. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

