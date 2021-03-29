Washington Harbour Partners LP Makes New Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 115,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Cohu makes up 0.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.28% of Cohu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.