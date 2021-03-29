Washington Harbour Partners LP Makes New Investment in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,000. Vertex makes up approximately 1.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Vertex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

VERX traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.34. 3,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,150. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

