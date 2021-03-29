Washington Harbour Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,727,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,385,000. Open Lending makes up approximately 11.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 1.35% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $46,645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $24,850,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $15,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. 12,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,966. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

