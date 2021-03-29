Washington Harbour Partners LP Purchases Shares of 20,000 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 194,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

MKSI stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.37. 4,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,184. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.60 and a 52 week high of $192.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

