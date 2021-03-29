Washington Harbour Partners LP Purchases Shares of 2,888,168 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,888,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,763,000. Skillz accounts for about 10.6% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 3.35% of Skillz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Skillz stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. 367,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,385. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

