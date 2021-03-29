Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes $3.32 Million Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.07% of Medallia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medallia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medallia by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after buying an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after buying an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $20,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medallia news, Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $5,778,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,959.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $14,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,663,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,599,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,940,726 shares of company stock valued at $77,837,183 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. 10,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

